DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Brazil-Haiti, Paraguay-Turkiye, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Friday with a couple of late matchups and you can still use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Brazil vs. Haiti will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and then Turkey vs. Paraguay kicks off at 11 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

After drawing in a brutally tough opening matchup against Morocco, Brazil will be on the hunt for three points against Haiti on Friday. Vinicius Jr. scored Brazil's only goal in the opener and the Real Madrid star has now scored five times in his last 13 matches internationally after scoring only five times in his first 37 caps. He's priced -120 to score again on Friday and Brazil are -900 favorites to win the match. Haiti are +2000 underdogs and a draw is priced at +950.

Turkey and Paraguay find themselves at the bottom of Group D after suffering opening-match losses and they'll go head-to-head on Friday with designs on salvaging their tournaments. Turkey lost 2-0 to Australia in their first match while Paraguay were beaten 4-1 by the USA. Now the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Turkey as the +105 favorites while Paraguay are +285 underdogs and a draw is +240. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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