DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Canada-Qatar, Mexico-South Korea, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

Every nation at the 2026 World Cup has played one match of the group stage and the action continues on Thursday, when you can use the latest DraftKings promo code on any of four matches to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Mexico and Canada will be in action tonight, with Canada vs. Qatar scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and Mexico vs. South Korea scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The first of four matches on Thursday will be a Group A match between Czechia and South Africa that kicks off at noon ET. The match will be played in Atlanta and the latest World Cup odds from DraftKings list the Czech Republic as -130 favorites, while South Africa are priced at +390 and a draw is +270.

Then Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. All four teams in Group B drew during their opening matches of World Cup 2026, so Thursday's action will be critical. Switzerland are -185 favorites in the match, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are +550 underdogs, with a draw at +320.

A late Cyle Larin goal helped Canada salvage a point against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but now they'll need to create separation in Group B on Thursday against Qatar. The Canadians are -350 favorites on the three-way money line, while a draw is +475 and Qatar are +1000 underdogs. The match will be played at BC Place in Vancouver.

Then Thursday's action wraps up with Mexico hoping to build off a dominant 2-0 win over South Africa in the first game of the tournament. South Korea also won their opener, so the top spot in Group A could be on the line at Estadio Guadalajara tonight. Mexico are +105 favorites in their home country, while South Korea are +300 underdogs and a draw is +230. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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