With MLB action on Wednesday and the Week 1 college football schedule playing out from Thursday to Monday, there's ample opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to collect $200 in bonus bets after spending $5 as a new user. Wednesday's MLB action brings us matchups like Cubs vs. Brewers and Dodgers vs. Cardinals, which you can use to boost your bankroll for Saturday when Oregon vs. Boise State and LSU vs. Clemson are on. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers for an NL Central matchup on Wednesday at Wrigley Field and first pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. David Peterson will be on the mound for Chicago and NL Cy Young frontrunner Jacob Misiorowski gets the start for Milwaukee. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Brewers as -162 favorites, while the Cubs are +134 underdogs.

Then at 10:10 p.m. ET, the Los Angles Dodgers will host the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have a sizable lead in the NL West and the Cardinals are slipping out of the NL Wild Card race in the final month of the season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers, who are -252 favorites on the money line, while the Cardinals remain undecided on their starter and are listed at +203. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Week 1 college football betting preview

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 13-2 season that ended in a CFP semifinals loss to the eventual national champions, and they'll begin their season with the Boise State Broncos on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The Ducks won a 37-34 shootout at home over the Broncos in 2024, but they're 24.5-point favorites this time around with the over/under at 51.5.

In another high-profile matchup to kick off the 2026 college football season, the LSU Tigers will host the Clemson Tigers for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff in Baton Rouge. LSU beat Clemson 17-10 on the road last season, but has a new coaching staff in place with Lane Kiffin taking over for Brian Kelly. The latest Week 1 college football odds list LSU as the 10-point favorite, while the over/under is also 50.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.