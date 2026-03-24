Whether you're looking to bet on the NBA or any other sports, Tuesday is an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. There are a pair of nationally-televised matchups on the NBA schedule, with Cavaliers vs. Magic starting at 8 p.m. ET and Suns vs. Nuggets tipping off at 11 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday sports betting preview

There are only four NBA games on Tuesday, but two will air coast-to-coast starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the Orlando Magic. Cleveland has moved comfortably into the top four of the Eastern Conference standings and is likely to host at least one playoff series, while Orlando is trying to climb its way out of the NBA play-in tournament. The Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 at home and the over/under is 230.5.

Then, we'll see two rivals in the West go head-to-head when the Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets. Phoenix is seventh in the West standings and four games behind Minnesota, while Denver is fifth in the conference. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Nuggets as 5.5-point favorites and the over/under is 233.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.