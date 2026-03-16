With seven games on the NBA schedule and a semifinal matchup in the World Baseball Classic, Monday is the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Celtics vs. Suns and Rockets vs. Lakers are among the top NBA matchups and Team USA awaits the winner of Italy vs. Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics (44-23) are second in the Eastern Conference and their title chances got a lift recently when Jayson Tatum returned from an Achilles tear ahead of schedule. They'll host the Phoenix Suns, who are seventh in the West with a 39-28 record, on Monday for a 7:40 p.m. ET tipoff. Boston is favored by 8.5 and the over/under is 213.5 points.

At 9:40 p.m. ET, third place in the Western Conference standings will be on the line when the Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston is fourth in the conference with a 41-25 record, while Los Angeles is third with a 42-25 mark. The latest NBA odds list Houston as a 2.5-point home favorite and the over/under is 227.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Venezuela vs. Italy WBC betting preview

The World Baseball Classic is nearing its conclusion, with the United States beating the Dominican Republic 2-1 in the first semifinal on Sunday night. Now Italy will take on Venezuela in the other semifinal with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The latest World Baseball Classic odds from DraftKings list the Venezuelans at -190 on the money line while Italy is the +155 underdog. The over/under is currently set at 10 runs and it will be Michael Lorenzen vs. Keider Montero to start the game. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5+ wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.