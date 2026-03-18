We've entered the final month of the NBA season, but there's still time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offering new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. There are nine games on the NBA schedule, including high-profile matchups like Celtics vs. Warriors, Bulls vs. Raptors and Rockets vs. Lakers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics (45-23) will spend the rest of the regular season hoping to fend off the Knicks and Cavaliers for the No. 2 seed in the East with a glimmer of hope to catch the Pistons at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors (33-35) are ninth in the West and seemingly destined for a play-in spot ahead of Wednesday matchup in Boston that tips at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Celtics are favored by 12.5 and the over/under is currently 216.5 points.

The Chicago Bulls (28-40) will also host the Toronto Raptors (38-29) for an Eastern Conference clash that tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is focusing on its future after shaking up its roster considerably at the deadline while Toronto is trying to avoid getting sucked into the play-in vortex. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Raptors as 7.5-point road favorites while the over/under is 234.5.

In what is likely the biggest matchup on the schedule, the Los Angeles Lakers (43-25) will put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Houston Rockets (41-26). Tipoff is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET in Houston and the Lakers beat the Rockets 100-92 in the Toyota Center on Monday. However, Los Angeles is actually the 2.5-point underdog tonight while the over/under is 222.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.