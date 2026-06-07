DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Cubs vs. Giants on Sunday Night Baseball, MLB today

The NHL and NBA are both off, so Sunday Night Baseball takes center stage and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Cubs vs. Giants is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, capping off a full day of MLB games. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

NBA Finals Game 3 betting preview

The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs twice on the road to open the 2026 NBA Finals. Now, they'll head to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Monday. Ravenous Knicks fans have bought the get-in price up to $9,000 for Monday's matchup. The Knicks are looking for the sweep to earn their first NBA championship since 1969.

However, the Knicks are only 2.5-point home favorites in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings and the over/under is 215.5 points. New York is the -500 favorite to win the series, while the Spurs are +380 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs are off to a 34-31 start, but they're only fourth in the dog-eat-dog NL Central heading into Sunday Night Baseball against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are also fourth in the NL West, but are off to a more battered 26-39 start and are already 16 games behind the Dodgers.

Jameson Taillon will take the mound for Chicago and Trevor McDonald is the scheduled starter for San Francisco. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings prices the Cubs as -125 favorites on the money line, while the Giants are +103 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.