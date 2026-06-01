DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Diamondbacks-Dodgers, Cardinals-Rangers, MLB on Monday

MLB takes center stage on Monday and you can use the brand-new DraftKings promo code to bet on baseball and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Tonight's top matchups include Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers and Cardinals vs. Rangers, so boost your bankroll before the start of Spurs vs. Knicks and Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights later this week. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 NBA Finals betting preview

The 2026 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the New York Knicks. Game 1 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and San Antonio was the No. 2 seed in the West after a 62-20 season while New York went 53-29 and was the No. 3 seed in the East. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Spurs as 4.5-point favorites at home and the over/under is 218.5.

San Antonio is the -205 favorite to win the championship, while New York is a +170 underdog. Meanwhile, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is the -185 favorite to win Finals MVP honors, while Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is +210. Wembanyama is averaging 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.5 blocks per game this postseason and Brunson is averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

The St. Louis Cardinals moved back into second place in the NL Central with a win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball and now they'll begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET and Michael McGreevy will start for the Cardinals while Jacob deGrom will be on the mound for the Rangers. Texas is the -125 favorite on the road while St. Louis is the +104 underdog on the money line.

Then the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Los Angeles Dodgers for an NL West matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to start for the home team while Emmet Sheehan will take the ball for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -157 favorites while the Diamondbacks are +139 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.