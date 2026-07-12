DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Padres-Blue Jays in MLB on Sunday

The 2026 World Cup won't resume until Tuesday, but there are 15 games on the MLB schedule, making Sunday the perfect chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Today's top matchups include Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and Padres vs. Blue Jays, which are both scheduled for a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

MLB betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers have opened up a 12.5-game lead in the NL West, but they're looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the second-place Diamondbacks on Sunday. Arizona won the first two games of the series 9-3 and 9-2, and now they'll send out Mitch Bratt to start against Emmit Sheehan of Los Angeles. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the -225 favorite, while Arizona is the +183 underdog.

The San Diego Padres will also be in action on Sunday as they host the Toronto Blue Jays to wrap up a three-game series. German Marquez gets the start for the home team and Kevin Gausman is scheduled for the visitors. Toronto is the -131 favorite on the money line while San Diego is the +108 underdog at home. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.