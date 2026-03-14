The sports schedule on Saturday is absolutely loaded and now is the time to use the new DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The ACC, Big East and Big 12 will all crown their conference champions on Saturday night and there are also nationally-televised NBA matchups like Lakers vs. Nuggets and Kings vs. Clippers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets for a Western Conference showdown on Saturday that tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The two franchises split their two previous meeting this season, with the Lakers winning 115-107 on Jan. 20 and the Nuggets winning 120-113 on March 5. This time around, Denver is favored by 2.5 and the over/under is currently 244.5 points.

Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Sacramento Kings will host the Los Angeles Clippers for another nationally-televised matchup in the West. Sacramento currently owns the worst record in the West and is in contention for the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft while the Clippers are eighth in the West. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Los Angeles as the 13.5-point road favorite while the over/under is 232.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed tomorrow night, but there is still time for teams to punch their ticket or improve their seeding before the big reveal. Saturday's college basketball schedule is headlined by three major-conference tournament title games, including No. 1 seed Arizona vs. No. 2 seed Houston in the Big 12 Tournament at 6 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 138.5.

No. 1 seed St. John's is a 2.5-point underdog against No. 2 seed UConn in the Big East Tournament championship at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. These teams split the regular-season series, setting up a thrilling rematch. Finally, No. 1 seed Duke is a 6.5-point favorite against No. 2 seed Virginia with the ACC Tournament title on the line at 8:30 p.m. ET. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5+ wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.