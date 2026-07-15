DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for England vs. Argentina, 2026 World Cup semifinals Wednesday

England vs. Argentina is the second game of 2026 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta and this will be the fifth World Cup meeting between the two nations. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

England vs. Argentina 2026 World Cup betting preview

These are two of the most talented international squads in the world, but England are on a 60-year World Cup drought and Argentina are the defending champions. They also have a rich World Cup history, with England beating Argentina in the quarterfinals on their way to the title in 1966 and Argentina beating England with Diego Maradonna's "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 quarterfinals before going on to hoist the cup.

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane have long been the faces of their respective squads as both leading scorers and captains. Both players are listed at +135 to score a goal in Tuesday's match. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings currently list England as the -135 favorites to advance, while Argentina are +110 underdogs. On the 90-minute money line, England are +165, Argentina are +200 and a draw is +190. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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