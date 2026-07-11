DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for England-Norway, Argentina-Switzerland, World Cup on Saturday

There are two 2026 World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday and it's an ideal chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. The action begins with England vs. Norway at 5 p.m. ET and then the round wraps up with Argentina vs. Switzerland at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

England hasn't won a World Cup since 1966, but this is their eighth quarterfinal appearance since then and they're regularly considered one of the favorites. Meanwhile, this is the first time that Norway has advanced beyond the Round of 16. The match will be played in Miami and the latest 2026 World Cup odds list England as -225 favorites to advance while Norway are +180 underdogs.

Then Lionel Messi and Argentina will take on a veteran Swiss squad that has become fixtures of the knockout stage in recent World Cups. Messi helped will Argentina to a 3-2 win after falling behind 2-0 against Egypt and Switzerland defeated Colombia in penalties to clinch their first quarterfinals appearance since 1954. Argentina are -310 favorites to advance and Switzerland are +240 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.