With MLB, WNBA and soccer on Tuesday, it's an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. All 30 MLB teams will be in action, there are two games in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, and you can also bet on La Liga and the EFL Cup. Claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

For Ravens vs. Lions on Monday Night Football, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

This is the final week of the regular season and there are still four divisional races up for grabs and tightly contested wild card battles in both leagues. The Detroit Tigers had a stranglehold on the AL Central but have lost nine of 10 while the Cleveland Guardians have won nine of 10 to trim their deficit in the division to one game. Those two franchises go head-to-head in Cleveland on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is the odds-on favorite to win the same award this season and he'll take the ball for the Tigers while the Guardians counter with Gavin Williams. Detroit is the -157 favorite in today's MLB odds while Cleveland is priced at +129. If you're looking to bet MLB player props, Skubal's over/under for total strikeouts is 7.5 and you can also get a 33% profit boost to bet on MLB on Tuesday. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket before you participate in any MLB betting today.

Tuesday WNBA betting preview

There are two WNBA playoff games on Tuesday, with Lynx vs. Mercury tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET and then Aces vs. Fever starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. DraftKings users can get a profit boost token for any WNBA SGP or SGPx tonight. Minnesota has a 1-0 lead in the series and is listed as a 7.5-point home favorite in the latest WNBA odds while the over/under is 159.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Aces are down 1-0 in the series but are still 9.5-point favorites at home against Indiana in the second game of tonight's WNBA doubleheader. The over/under for that contest is 164.5 and you can also bet WNBA player props like over/under 25.5 points for A'ja Wilson or over/under 8.5 rebounds for Aliyah Boston. Bet on the WNBA and take advantage of $200 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.