DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for France vs. Spain, 2026 World Cup semifinals on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup has reached the semifinals, the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. France vs. Spain kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AT&T Stadium. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

France vs. Spain 2026 World Cup betting preview

The two European juggernauts have met 38 times previously across all competitions and this will be the third year in a row that the two nations have faced off in the semifinals or finals of a major tournament. Spain got the best of France in the Euro 2024 finals and 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals.

However, France have been to the World Cup finals twice in a row and could become the first nation in history to reach the final in three successive World Cups. Thus far, France have outscored their opponents 16-2 and won all six of their matches, while Spain opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Cabo Verde and have gone on to win their last five matches by a combined 11-2.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list France as -155 favorites to advance and Spain as +125 underdogs. France are also +140 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Spain are +215 underdogs and a draw is also priced at +215. France forward Kylian Mbappe is priced at -105 to score a goal and Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal is +160. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.