DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for France-Spain, World Cup, 2026 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby is on Monday, the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is hosting and the action begins at 8 p.m. ET, while the 2026 World Cup resumes on Tuesday with France vs. Spain at 3 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 MLB Home Run Derby betting preview

The forecast is calling for temperatures in the upper 80s, low humidity and a slight breeze blowing out, so conditions should be rife for an incredible 2026 MLB Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will be the crowd favorite and he's the MLB leader in home runs entering the MLB All-Star Break with 32 big flies. Schwarber was a runner-up in 2018 and this will be his third MLB Home Run Derby appearance.

The latest 2026 MLB Home Run Derby odds from DraftKings list Schwarber as the +310 favorite to win the event, while last year's runner-up Junior Caminero is next on the board at +425. White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami is +500 and Royals first baseman Jac Caglione is +700. Schwarber's teammate Bryce Harper is also +700, while Jordan Walker (+800), Ben Rice (+850) and Willson Contreras (+1400) round out the field. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

2026 World Cup betting preview

The World Cup resumes with the semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday. France vs. Spain will take place at AT&T Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Spain defeated France in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinals and Euro 2024 final, but France has been to the World Cup final twice in a row. France are the -155 favorites to advance, while Spain are +125 underdogs.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will host the other semifinal, with England vs. Argentina kicking off at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Argentina are the defending champions of the world and England are seeking their first World Cup title since 1966. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings price England as the -135 favorites to advance, while Argentina are +105 underdogs after surviving scares from Cabo Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout rounds. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.