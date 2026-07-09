DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for France vs. Morocco at 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup begin with France vs. Morocco on Thursday, and that's the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. and this is a rematch from the 2022 World Cup semifinals. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge as one of the world's best players, France have proven themselves repeatedly capable of dialing in on the game's biggest stage. They won the 2018 World Cup with Mbappe scoring four times as a teenager and then they were runners-up in 2022. Mbappe scored eight times during that tournament and has added seven more goals at World Cup 2026. His 19 goals are now the second-most in World Cup history and he's listed at +140 to win the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, Morocco might not have the same attacking firepower as France, but they've been defensively organized throughout World Cup 2026. They won a wide-open 4-2 match against Haiti, but kept clean sheets against Scotland and Canada while also holding top-10 squads Netherlands and Brazil to one goal. Achraf Hakimi is arguably the best right back in the world and he's been integral as Morocco's captain too.

The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings price France as -390 favorites to advance to the semifinals while Morocco are +295 underdogs. France won 2-0 in regulation at the 2022 World Cup and is also priced as -180 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Morocco are +550 and a draw is +290. Mbappe has scored in every match thus far and is -130 to score on Thursday. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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