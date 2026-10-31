Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring against Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight title on Saturday, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. Alvarez is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford in September 2025, while Mbilli was elevated to the WBC champion in January after Crawford was stripped of the title. Saturday's boxing main card begins at 1 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start around 4:30 p.m. ET in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Claim $200 and three free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New DraftKings Sportsbook users who spend $5 or more will also get a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli betting preview

Alvarez is looking to bounce back from his unanimous-decision loss to Terence Crawford, and he has not recorded a knockout in his last eight fights. The 36-year-old is now a title challenger for the first time since facing Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title in May 2022. Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs) had rattled off six straight wins prior to his loss to Crawford.

Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) won the WBC interim title with a win over Maciej Sulecki in June 2025 and recorded a split draw against Lester Martinez in September 2025 in his first defense of the title. The 31-year-old was elevated to full champion earlier this year after the WBC stripped the title from Crawford. He has an inch advantage in height and nearly two inches in reach.

The latest boxing odds from DraftKings list Alvarez as the -330 favorite, while the over/under for total rounds is 10.5. Alvarez is -135 to win by decision or technical decision, and he is +350 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Mbilli is +250 to win the fight and +450 to win by decision or technical decision. Bet on boxing at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.