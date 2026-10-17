The UFC heads to Edmonton on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott, and the latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager. The bonus is paid out across 21 days. The main event features Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott in a welterweight bout. Other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card include Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, Cristian Perez vs. Kyle Nelson and Kyle Daukas vs. Marc-Andre Barriault on Paramount+. The main UFC fight card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $200 and three free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Simply make a $5 wager to receive your $200 in bonus bets across 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first bet of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets, issued as two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips across 21 days via click-to-claim. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. New DraftKings Sportsbook users who spend $5 or more will also get a three-month NBA League Pass subscription.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott betting preview

Joaquin Buckley has lost two straight fights following a six-fight winning streak, leaving him without a win since 2024. Malott is 10-1 in his last 11 fights, including four wins in a row, and he is competing in his seventh straight fight in Canada. He is tied for the third-most finishes (5) in the UFC welterweight division since 2022, while Buckley is tied for the most knockouts (8) in the UFC since 2020.

The co-main event is a women's flyweight fight between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius, which was originally scheduled for UFC 330 in August. Blanchfield, who has the second-most submission wins (4) in UFC women's flyweight history, had to withdraw from that bout due to an injury. Jasudavicius has a 5-1 record in her home country in Canada, including three Fight Night bonuses.

The latest UFC betting odds from DraftKings list Malott as the -135 favorite on the money line in the main event, while Buckley is +114 and the over/under for total rounds is 3.5. Blanchfield is a -340 favorite in the co-main event, with the over/under at 2.5 rounds. Other bouts include Cristian Perez (-340) vs. Kyle Nelson, Kyle Daukas (-198) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault and Louis Jordain (-170) vs. Timothy Cuamba. Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after a $5 bet:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.