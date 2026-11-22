New users can get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code. The Week 11 NFL schedule includes 11 games on Sunday, highlighted by Lions vs. Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET, Giants vs. Jaguars at 4:25 p.m. ET and 49ers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 11 NFL betting preview

The Detroit Lions (7-2) are the leaders of the loaded NFC North and on Sunday they'll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6), who still have a serious shot in the NFC South despite being three games under .500. Detroit has won five in a row and is a perfect 5-0 at home this season, while Tampa Bay is 2-2 on the road. The Lions are favored by 3.5 and the current over/under is 48.5 points.

Two first-place teams will go head-to-head when the New York Giants (5-3-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) for a late-afternoon kickoff. Both teams have multi-game leads in their respective divisions, but the Jags have won three in a row and the Giants are coming off a loss last week. The latest Week 11 NFL odds from DraftKings list Jacksonville as the 6-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 45.5.

A pair of NFC powers will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Francisco is the top seed in the NFC entering Week 11 and Minnesota is one of three NFC North teams giving chase, so the matchup has clear seeding implications. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 on the neutral field and the over/under is 46.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.