New users can get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code. The Week 12 college football schedule includes high-profile matchups like Michigan vs. UCLA, South Carolina vs. Georgia and TCU vs. Utah. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday college football betting preview

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins can clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and can all but assure themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. However, they'll be in Ann Arbor and Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham is likely coaching for his job over the final two weeks of the season. UCLA is favored by 3.5 on the road and the over/under is 36.5 points.

The only ranked matchup on this week's schedule will pit the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. South Carolina picked off Tennessee at home earlier in the season and now Georgia will have to avoid a letdown to secure its spot in the final SEC Championship Game. The latest Week 12 college football odds from DraftKings list the Bulldogs as 14.5-point favorites and the over/under is 51.5.

Then in the Big 12, the TCU Horned Frogs will host the No. 2 Utah Utes for a 9 p.m. ET kickoff in Fort Worth. TCU still needs a win to earn bowl eligibility and the Utes can lock up their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and likely the CFP with a win. Utah is favored by 8.5 on the road and the current over/under is 46.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.