The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after their first $5 wager. Friday's top matchups include Duke vs. Clemson and Michigan State vs. Oregon in college football, while Pistons vs. Raptors and Nuggets vs. Rockets highlight the NBA schedule. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday college football betting preview

Duke and Clemson began the season with hopes of making the ACC Championship Game, but both squads had those dreams dashed with a loss last week. However, Manny Diaz will be eager to further establish the Blue Devils as a program to be taken seriously going forward and Dabo Swinney might be coaching for his job down the stretch. Duke is listed as the 13.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 40.5 for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Then at 8 p.m. ET, the Michigan State Spartans will host the No. 13 Oregon Ducks for a Big Ten battle. The Spartans have struggled in Pat Fitzgerald's first season at the helm, but they did manage a win over Michigan and they'll relish the chance to play spoiler on Friday with the Ducks working their way back into the College Football Playoff picture. Oregon is favored by 17.5 on the road and the over/under is 44.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Friday NBA betting preview

There are also nine games in the NBA on Friday, including a streaming doubleheader that begins with Raptors vs. Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET and concludes with Nuggets vs. Rockets at 10 p.m. ET. Detroit is off to a 10-4 start and Toronto is on a six-game losing streak that has dropped its record to 5-10. The Raptors will be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Scottie Barnes (groin), so the Pistons are favored by 1.5 on the road with the over/under at 227.5.

Then Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant will go head-to-head in the late game, with Houston sitting at 12-4 on the season and Denver at 8-5 entering the contest. The Rockets earned a 110-100 win over the Nuggets in Houston earlier this month as 6.5-point favorites. However, Denver is favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is also 227.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.