New users can get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code. Start your Thanksgiving week off with Rams vs. Packers on Thanksgiving Eve 2026 on Wednesday, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Rams vs. Packers betting preview

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are both 6-4 and vying for a wild card spot in the NFC, so their head-to-head matchup on Wednedsay to kick off Thanksgiving week in the NFL will have clear playoff implications. The Packers have won five in a row against the Rams dating back to the 2021 NFL Playoffs, but the two teams haven't squared off since a regular-season matchup in 2024.

Los Angeles lost four of its first six games despite beginning the season as Super Bowl favorites, but have won four games in a row entering Week 12. Green Bay got off to a similarly slow start, losing two of their first three games before winning five of their next six. However, the Packers suffered a 30-10 loss to the Vikings where Jordan Love was sacked eight times in their last outing.

Both teams had a bye to roll into this short week and Green Bay will have another extended bye before playing the Saints on Sunday in Week 13, while Los Angeles draws a Thursday matchup against the Chiefs. The latest Rams vs. Packers odds list Los Angeles as the 2.5-point favorite at home and the over/under is 43.5. Love's over/under for total passing yards is 267.5 and Rams running back Kyren Williams is +110 to score a touchdown. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

21+ (18+ in DC, NH, WY). DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.