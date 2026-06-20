DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Germany-Ivory Coast, Japan-Tunisia, World Cup on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup has dominated the sporting landscape for the last week and change, and Saturday is an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code on any of the four matches to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The action begins with Netherlands vs. Sweden and concludes with Tunisia vs. Japan, and there will also be Germany vs. Ivory Coast and Ecuador vs. Curacao in between. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

The Netherlands were one of the favorites entering World Cup 2026, but after a draw against a scrappy Japanese squad to open the tournament, they're in need of points heading into a match with Sweden on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Houston and Sweden are currently top of the group after a 5-1 win over Tunisia. However, Netherlands are -140 favorites on the three-way money line while Sweden are +390 underdogs and a draw is +295.

Germany scored a 7-1 win over Curacao to open their 2026 World Cup and they'll take on Ivory Coast on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET in Toronto. The Germans are now +1200 to match Brazil with their fifth World Cup title. Meanwhile, the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings lists Germany as the -185 favorites while Ivory Coast are +475 underdogs and a draw is +360.

Then the other two nations in Group E will meet up when Ecuador faces Curacao at 8 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Both squads are without a point after Matchday 1, but Ecuador are the -1000 favorites while Curacao are +2200 underdogs and a draw is +950.

The action bleeds into Sunday morning with Tunisia vs. Japan at midnight in Group F. Tunisia were 5-1 losers against Sweden in their first match while Japan earned a 2-2 draw against Netherlands. They'll play in Monterrey, Mexico, and Japan are -190 favorites while Tunisia are +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 for the match. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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