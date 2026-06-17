DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Ghana-Panama, Colombia-Uzbekistan, 2026 World Cup Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Wednesday, and there are still a couple of matches remaining on the schedule, making tonight a great chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Ghana vs. Panama in Group L kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, and then Uzbekistan vs. Colombia in Group K is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Panama vs. Ghana will be played in Toronto tonight, and the two Group L teams are both going to be hungry for three points playing in a group that includes European powers England and Croatia. This will be Ghana's fifth World Cup appearance in the last six cycles and Panama's second World Cup appearance ever. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Ghana as +135 favorites, while Panama are +225 underdogs, and a draw is set at +220.

Colombia vs. Uzbekistan will be the final match of the night, and the match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Colombia are back in the World Cup field after missing the tournament in 2022, and Uzbekistan are making their first-ever World Cup appearance. Colombia are the -270 favorites on the three-way money line while Uzbekistan are +870 underdogs and a draw is +390. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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