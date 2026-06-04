DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 2, Cubs-Athletics on Thursday

The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first wager of $5 or more, and Thursday is the perfect chance to take advantage. In addition to Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, there are high-profile MLB matchups like Cubs vs. Athletics and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 Stanley Cup Finals Game 2 betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes had only lost one game during the first three rounds of the 2026 NHL Playoffs, but they find themselves in a 1-0 hole going into Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a 2-0 deficit in the first period to score a 5-4 win on the road in Game 1 and have won seven games in a row dating back to the second round.

However, Carolina hasn't lost back-to-back games at home in five months, and hasn't lost back-to-back games period in over four months. The Hurricanes are listed as the -162 favorites on the money line, while the Golden Knights are priced as the +136 underdogs. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings also list the over/under at 5.5 goals. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs will host the Sacramento Athletics to wrap up a three-game series on Thursday and the Athletics are looking to complete the sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Shota Imanaga will be on the mound for the home team, while J.T. Ginn is the starter for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Cubs as -136 favorites on the money line, while the Athletics are +113 underdogs.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will end a four-game series at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Dodgers won two of the first three matchups and have now opened up a seven-game lead in the NL West. Justin Wrobleski pitches for Los Angeles, a -143 favorite, while Arizona is +119 with Ryne Nelson on the mound. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.