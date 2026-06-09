DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 4, MLB betting on Tuesday

Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals takes place on Tuesday, the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to pocket $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more as a new user. Puck drop for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and all 30 MLB teams will also be in action. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 betting preview

There have been three high-scoring, one-goal games thus far in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final and two of the first three matchups have been decided in overtime. Now, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 on Tuesday with a chance to take a commanding lead in the series. The two squads split the first two games in Carolina and Vegas managed a 5-4 win in overtime in Game 3.

However, the latest NHL odds from DraftKings list the Hurricanes as -115 favorites on the road, while the Golden Knights are -105 underdogs. The over/under for total goals is 5.5. Vegas is a -185 favorite to win the Stanley Cup, while Carolina is a +150 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The Chicago White Sox have been one of baseball's biggest surprise this season and they'll host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series that begins on Tuesday. Atlanta has the best record in baseball at 45-21 while Chicago is 34-31 just two seasons removed from the worst season in MLB history. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and the Braves are -157 favorites on the money line while, the White Sox are +130 underdogs.

The San Diego Padres will host the Cincinnati Reds at 9:40 p.m. ET. San Diego opened the three-game series with a 6-2 win on Monday that included closer Mason Miller striking out the side in a non-save situation to end the game. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Reds as -122 road favorites, while the Padres are priced at +101. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.