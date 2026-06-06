DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 3, Red Sox-Yankees on Saturday

The latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager and you can put that sign-up bonus in play for Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday night. Puck drop for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and tonight's also gives us huge MLB matchups like Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Angels. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 3 betting preview

The Las Vegas Golden Knights will host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL's championship series on Saturday. Carolina managed a 4-3 comeback victory in Game 2 on Thursday and now the series stands at 1-1.

Now the latest NHL odds from DraftKings list Vegas as the -112 favorite in Game 3 while Carolina is the -108 underdog. The over/under for Saturday's matchup is 5.5 goals and Carolina is now the -145 favorite to win the series while Vegas is priced at +125. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have a rivalry that dates back to 1903 and they'll meet for 2,331st time on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and the Yankees are -118 favorites on the money line with Will Warren starting while the Red Sox will start Ranger Suarez and are -102 underdogs.

The Freeway Series also continues on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 10:10 p.m. ET and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the home team while Jack Kochanowicz is on the mound for the visitors. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Dodgers as -375 favorites while the Angels are +291 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.