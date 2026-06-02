DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 1, Guardians-Yankees on Tuesday

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights will meet for Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, and it's a great chance to capitalize on the new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and there are also some high-profile MLB matchups that you can use to boost your bankroll, including Yankees vs. Guardians and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 betting preview

Game 1 of the Hurricanes vs. Knights series will take place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday, and both franchises are coming off dominant performances in the conference finals. The Hurricanes dispatched the Canadiens in five games, and the Golden Knights swept the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche. Mitch Marner leads Vegas with 21 points so far this postseason, while Taylor Hall leads Carolina with 16 points.

The latest NHL odds from DraftKings list the Hurricanes as -155 favorites in Game 1, and they have the same odds to hoist the Stanley Cup, while the Golden Knights are +130 underdogs tonight and +130 in the series. Marner is the +165 favorite to win the Conn Smythe Award, and Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen is priced at +220. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will go head-to-head for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday. AL Cy Young frontrunner Cam Schlittler will be on the mound for the Yankees, while Joey Cantilo will start for the Guardians. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list New York as a -245 favorite, while Cleveland is the +198 underdog.

Then there's a big NL West clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. The third-place Diamondbacks are scheduled to send Mike Soroka to the mound, while the first-place Dodgers will counter with Eric Lauer. Arizona is a +101 underdog at home, while Los Angeles is -122 on the money line. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.