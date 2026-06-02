DraftKings promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 1, Yankees-Guardians on Tuesday

The 2026 Stanley Cup Finals begin on Tuesday, and the brand-new DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Las Vegas Golden Knights begins at 8 p.m. ET and there are also premium MLB matchups tonight like Yankees vs. Guardians and Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 betting preview

The Carolina Hurricanes have carved their way through the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning 12 of 13 postseason games while eliminating the Senators, Flyers and Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Golden Knights won six-game series against the Mammoth and Ducks in the first two rounds before sweeping the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.

On Tuesday, they'll begin the Stanley Cup Finals at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, where Carolina is the -155 favorite on the money line and Las Vegas is the +130 underdog. The latest NHL odds from DraftKings also list the over/under for total goals at 5.5. The Hurricanes are -155 favorites to win the Stanley Cup, while the Golden Knights are +130. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will go head-to-head for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday. AL Cy Young frontrunner Cam Schlittler will be on the mound for the Yankees, while Joey Cantilo will start for the Guardians. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list New York as a -245 favorite, while Cleveland is the +198 underdog.

Then there's a big NL West clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. The third-place Diamondbacks are scheduled to send Mike Soroka to the mound, while the first-place Dodgers will counter with Eric Lauer. Arizona is a +101 underdog at home, while Los Angeles is -122 on the money line. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.