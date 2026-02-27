Basketball continues with another loaded slate on Friday, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. No. 1 Michigan travels to No. 10 Illinois, while the Friday NBA schedule features Pistons vs. Cavaliers and Thunder vs. Nuggets in a nationally-televised doubleheader. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.



You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

There are a pair of mouthwatering matchups for NBA fans on Friday night, and both of them will be seen by a national audience. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference by 5.5 games heading into its matchup against fourth-place Cleveland, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 6-point home favorites, while the over/under is 227.

Friday's nightcap features the Thunder vs. Nuggets in a Western Conference showdown, as Denver's league-leading offense faces Oklahoma City's league-leading defense. The Nuggets are coming off a 103-84 win over Boston on Wednesday, while the Thunder only had nine players available in a loss to Detroit on Wednesday. However, star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to return from a nine-game injury absence, so the Thunder are 7.5-point favorites in the Friday NBA odds at DraftKings.

Friday college basketball betting preview

No. 3 Michigan is one win away from clinching the Big Ten regular-season title, but it faces one of its toughest challenges of the season on Friday night. The Wolverines are traveling to No. 10 Illinois, one of their closest pursuers, for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The Illini have lost three of their last five games, but all three losses came in overtime. They are 2-point home underdogs against the Wolverines, who have only lost two games all season. The over/under for Friday's showdown is set at 158.5, according to the Friday college basketball odds at DraftKings. Elsewhere, unbeaten No. 21 Miami (Ohio) puts its 28-0 record on the line at Western Michigan as a 12-point favorite at 6 p.m. ET.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.