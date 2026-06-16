DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Iraq-Norway, Argentina-Algeria, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Tuesday and defending champions Argentina will be in action against Algeria, making it an ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Lionel Messi will wear the captain's armband in Argentina vs. Algeria, which kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, and Austria vs. Jordan will be the midnight matchup. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

France were World Cup champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022. They'll begin their 2026 World Cup on Tuesday against Senegal at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and France are -215 favorites, while Senegal are +600 underdogs and a draw is priced at +360. Kylian Mbappe is +100 to score a goal in the match.

Erling Haaland and Norway are also in France's pool (Group I) and will be in action on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff against Iraq. Haaland is -225 to score a goal. Norway are -450 favorites in their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Iraq are +1300 underdogs and a draw is +550.

Argentina lost its opening match at the 2022 World Cup before going on to win the competition, but they'll be looking for a hotter start against Algeria on Tuesday in World Cup 2026. The defending champions are the -230 favorites at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City while the Algerians are +700 underdogs. Meanwhile, a draw is priced at +350 and Messi is +100 to score a goal in the match.

Then Austria will take on Jordan at Levi's Stadium in the final match of the day. The Austrians are making their first World Cup appearance since 1998 and the Jordanians capitalized on the expanded 48-team field to earn their first-ever World Cup bid. Austria are -275 favorites in the 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings while Jordan are +800 favorites and a draw is priced at +400. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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