DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Japan-Tunisia, World Cup on Saturday

The 2026 World Cup continues on Saturday night with a couple of late matchups, and right now is the ideal time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more. Still to come tonight, Ecuador vs. Curacao will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and then Tunisia vs. Japan starts at midnight ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Ecuador and Curacao both failed to earn a point from their first match in Group E, with Ecuador losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast and Curacao suffering a 7-1 loss against Germany. They'll go head-to-head on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., with a loss effectively eliminating the chances of advancing for either side. Ecuador are -1000 favorites while Curacao are +2200 underdogs and a draw is priced at +950.

Then Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, will host a Group F matchup between Tunisia and Japan. Tunisia is coming off a 5-1 loss to Sweden and Japan scratched out a 2-2 draw against Netherlands in their respective openers. Now the latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Japan as -190 favorites while Tunisia are +600 underdogs with a draw priced at +310. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.