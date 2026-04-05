The NBA and MLB will take center stage on the first Sunday in April, and right now, you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The NBA schedule will include high-profile matchups like Thunder vs. Jazz and Warriors vs. Rockets, while the MLB schedule is highlighted by Cardinals vs. Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball. The latest MLB betting odds list the Tigers as -143 money line favorites at home against St. Louis. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

With five games to play, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold a 2.5-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the top seed in the West and they can take a big step towards clinching on Sunday when they host the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and Oklahoma City has won four games in a row while Utah has lost eight straight. The Thunder are 22.5-point favorites while the over/under is 238.5.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have clinched a top-six spot in the West but are hoping to jump back into the top four to earn a home playoff series and they'll visit the Golden State Warriors tonight. That contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET and Houston is favored by 3.5 on the road in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 225.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Sunday MLB betting preview

A busy day of MLB action will be capped off with the St. Louis Cardinals hosting the Detroit Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and the Cardinals will send Kyle Leahy to the mound as the starting pitcher while the Tigers are turning to Keider Montero.

Both franchises are off to 4-4 starts on the season, but the Tigers have won each of the first two games of the series and will be pursing the sweep tonight. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Detroit as the -143 favorite on the money line while St. Louis is the +119 underdog at home. The over/under is 8 runs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.