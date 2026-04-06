The NBA regular season is winding down just as baseball is getting started, the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Top matchups in the NBA on Monday include Hawks vs. Knicks and Spurs vs. 76ers, while the MLB schedule is highlighted by Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and Giants vs. Phillies. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

There are five games on the NBA schedule on Monday and the action tips off with the Atlanta Hawks hosting the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. Atlanta is on a four-game winning streak and has surged to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings while New York is the current No. 3 seed. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Atlanta as the 1.5-point favorite while the over/under is 226.5.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs will have a chance to become the second 60-win team in the NBA this season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The Spurs are second in the West entering the night while the 76ers are seventh in the East, but are only a half-game behind the Raptors for sixth to avoid the NBA play-in tournament. San Antonio is favored by 8.5 at home while the over/under is 236.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Monday MLB betting preview

The Toronto Blue Jays lost in seven games at the 2025 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers and those two teams will begin a three-game series on Monday in the Great White North. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET and Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch for the Blue Jays while Justin Wrobleski starts for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is the -143 favorite on the money line while Toronto is the +119 underdog.

Then at 9:45 p.m. ET, the San Francisco Giants will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the first of a three-game set. Adrian Houser is the scheduled starter for the Giants while the Phillies will counter with Andrew Painter. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the -120 favorite while San Francisco is the +100 home underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.