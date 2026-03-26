The spring sporting calendar is filling up and Thursday night is a great chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. There are three games on the NBA schedule tonight you could use to boost your bankroll, with Hornets vs. Knicks, Pistons vs. Pelicans and Magic vs. Kings all tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The NBA play-in tournament has helped expand the postseason race in recent years and the Charlotte Hornets are taking advantage after almost doubling their win total from a season ago already. They're currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings and will host the third-place New York Knicks on Thursday. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Charlotte as the 1.5-point favorite while the over/under is 224.5.

Then, the East-leading Detroit Pistons will host the New Orleans Pelicans and try to take another step towards locking in the No. 1 seed. The Pelicans are well above .500 dating back to the NBA all-star break and a healthy Zion Williamson has created room for optimism about next season in New Orleans. However, Detroit is still favored by 3.5 at home, while the over/under is 226.5.

The Orlando Magic have struggled of late and will have to reverse course quickly to avoid participating in the NBA play-in tournament. They'll host the worst team in the Western Conference on Thursday, with the Sacramento Kings coming to the Kia Center. Orlando is favored by 15.5 at home and the over/under is 230.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Thursday MLB betting preview

The Giants and Yankees opened the season last night, but MLB Opening Day 2026 is on Thursday for most of the league's franchises. The back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their year against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home today. First pitch is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and the Dodgers are -271 favorites on the money line while the Diamondbacks are +218 underdogs.

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians were both division winners a season ago and they'll go head-to-head to open their 2026 seasons on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET and Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners while Tanner Bibee takes the ball for the Guardians. Seattle is the -186 favorite on the money line at home while the Guardians are +153 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.