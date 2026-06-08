DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 3, Guardians-Yankees on Monday

Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals is on Monday, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager as a new user. Tipoff for Knicks vs. Spurs is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and you can also get your sign-up bonus by wagering on tonight's MLB action, which includes Guardians vs. Yankees and Padres vs. Reds. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

NBA Finals Game 3 betting preview

Ravenous New York Knicks fans are paying upwards of $10,000 just to get into Madison Square Garden for Game 3 with hopes that they'll see their team take a stranglehold of the series. The San Antonio Spurs couldn't defend their home court and face a 2-0 deficit as the series shifts to New York City.

The Knicks scored the last 11 points in Game 1 to win 105-95 and then nabbed a 105-104 win in Game 2. They're favored by 2.5 at home in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings, while the over/under is 215.5 points. New York is the -500 favorite to win the championship, while San Antonio is the +380 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Monday MLB betting preview

Two of the best teams in the American League will go head-to-head on Monday with the Cleveland Guardians hosting the New York Yankees. Cleveland (37-30) is in first place in the AL Central entering the week while New York (38-26) is second in the AL East behind the Rays on percentage points alone. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET in Cleveland and the Guardians are -118 favorites, while the Yankees are -102 underdogs.

Then in the National League, the San Diego Padres (33-31) will host the Cincinnati Reds (31-33) to begin a three-game series. Walker Buehler is scheduled to start for the Padres, while the Reds are calling on Andrew Abbott. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET and San Diego is the -136 favorite at home, while Cincinnati is the +113 underdog. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.