DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 4, Pirates-Dodgers on Wednesday

With 15 games on the MLB schedule and Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals taking place, Wednesday is the perfect time to claim the latest DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Tipoff for Knicks vs. Spurs is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, while top MLB matchups include Pirates vs. Dodgers and White Sox vs. Braves. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

NBA Finals Game 4 betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs won Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, but the New York Knicks still have a 2-1 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals entering Game 4 on Wednesday. Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson had matching 32-point efforts in Game 3, but San Antonio managed a 115-111 victory to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole.

The road team has won every game so far in this series, but the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings list the Knicks as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 216.5. New York is also still a -190 favorite to win the title, while San Antonio is +160 to come from behind to win the series. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Shohei Ohtani is a four-time MVP who has been dominant in his first full season as a starting pitcher since 2022. He'll be on the mound on Wednesday when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Pittsburgh will start Jared Jones and is a +168 underdog at home, while Los Angeles is -206 on the money line.

The Chicago White Sox will host the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and Davis Martin will be on the mound for Chicago, while Chris Sale gets the start for Atlanta. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings list the Braves as -156 favorites on the road, while the White Sox are +129 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.