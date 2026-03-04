The NBA takes center stage with a nationally-televised doubleheader on Wednesday night, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. The Knicks will host the Thunder and the Bucks will face the Hawks, while Wednesday also features college basketball matchups like No. 20 Arkansas vs. Texas and No. 7 Houston vs. Baylor. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Knicks have been playing their best basketball of the season lately, but they will put that to the ultimate test against the Thunder at 7 p.m. ET. New York has won five of its last six games, including a 114-89 win over San Antonio on Sunday and a 111-95 win at Toronto on Tuesday. However, the Knicks are 4.5-point home underdogs against the Thunder, who have won six of their last seven games and have the best record in the NBA.

Milwaukee and Atlanta will play a pivotal game in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament race at 9:30 p.m. ET, as the Hawks are one of two teams in front of the Bucks for the final play-in spot. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, returned for Milwaukee on Monday in a loss to Boston. The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites against the Hawks, who are riding a four-game winning streak. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

There are five ranked teams in action on Wednesday night, including No. 20 Arkansas vs. Texas at 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks have won five of their last seven games, but they are coming off a 111-77 loss against defending national champion Florida on Saturday. They are 7-point home favorites against Texas, which is coming off a 76-70 win at Texas A&M.

The final top-25 team in action on Wednesday night is No. 7 Houston vs. Baylor in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET. Houston can no longer clinch a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, but it can still finish in second place. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-62 win over Colorado on Saturday, and they are 15-point home favorites in the Wednesday college basketball odds at DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.