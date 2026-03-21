There are 10 games on the NBA schedule on Saturday and that means ample opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. New users can use this sign-up bonus to boost bet on basketball on Saturday and boost their bankrolls with the NBA entering its stretch run. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season with the playoffs in sight. They'll visit the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Magic went to Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 24 and pulled off a 110-109 upset win as 6.5-point underdogs. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by 3.5, while the over/under is 233.5.

The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets are both scrapping to keep themselves out of the NBA play-in tournament in their respective conferences and they'll go head-to-head on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list Houston as the 3.5-point favorite at home while the over/under is currently 227.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.