There less than a month remaining in the NBA season, but you can still use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user. Use it to bet on high-profile NBA matchups on Monday like Pistons vs. Lakers, Heat vs. Spurs or 76ers vs. Thunder, which all tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

There's a potential NBA Finals preview on Monday with the Detroit Pistons (51-19) hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (46-25) at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is first in the Eastern Conference standings while Los Angeles is third in the West and riding a nine-game winning streak into tonight's contest. The Lakers are favored by 1.5 on the road in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings while the over/under is 226.5.

The Miami Heat (38-33) will also host the San Antonio Spurs (53-18) tonight in another 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The Spurs are on a six-game winning streak of their own and are still in play for the top seed in the conference while the Heat are hoping to fight their way out of the NBA play-in tournament. San Antonio is favored by 3.5 on the road and the over/under is now 243.5 points.

In yet another East vs. West clash that tips at 7 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia 76ers (39-32) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (56-15). Philadelphia is also trying to work its way into a top-six position to avoid the play-in while Oklahoma City is keeping San Antonio at bay thanks to an 11-game winning streak. The Thunder are favored by 16.5 on the road while the over/under is 226.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.