The Week 1 college football schedule includes eight games on Friday, and another perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after you spend $5 as a new user. There are three ranked squads in action tonight, with No. 10 Oklahoma vs. UTEP at 8 p.m. ET, followed by No. 7 Miami at Stanford and No. 14 USC vs. Fresno State at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday Week 1 college football betting preview

The Oklahoma Sooners made the College Football Playoff last season but suffered a first-round loss to Alabama. On Friday, they'll open their season at home against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. The latest Week 1 college football odds from DraftKings list the Sooners as 40.5-point favorites and the over/under is 51.5.

The Miami Hurricanes were runners-up in the CFP a season ago and they'll open their season on the road against the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford opened the Tavita Pritchard era with a 37-27 win over Hawaii in Week 0 and will look to score the upset tonight. However, Miami is favored by 24.5 on the road and the over/under is 48.5 points.

The USC Trojans won nine games a season ago and opened the season with a 42-26 win over San Jose State. They'll be at home again on Friday against Fresno State of the newly-formed Pac-12 and the Bulldogs also won nine games a season ago. The Trojans are favored by 22.5 at home and the over/under for that matchup is also 51.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.