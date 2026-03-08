Sunday's sports schedule is headlined by college basketball and the NBA, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 8 Michigan State at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the NBA slate is headlined by Spurs vs. Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

There are six NBA games tipping off at 7 p.m. ET or later on Sunday night, but none of them are bigger than Spurs vs. Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on national television. The Spurs have only lost one game since the end of January, and they are riding a three-game winning streak that includes a 116-112 win over the Clippers on Friday. They continue to push Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference standings as the regular season begins to wind down.

Houston is in fourth place in the standings, trailing San Antonio by 6.5 games. The Rockets lost to the Warriors in overtime on Thursday, but they bounced back with a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday. They are 4.5-point road underdogs against the Spurs in the Sunday NBA odds at DraftKings, while the over/under is 223.5.

Sunday college basketball betting preview

No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 8 Michigan State in a monster rivalry game to wrap up the regular season on Sunday afternoon, with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Wolverines have already clinched the Big Ten regular-season title and are a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will still be looking to sweep the regular-season rivalry, while Michigan State is eyeing revenge after losing the first meeting in an 83-71 final. Michigan is a 10.5-point home favorite, with the over/under at 150.5.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.