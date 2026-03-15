Sunday ideal for claiming the all-new DraftKings promo code that offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Selection Sunday has finally arrived, but there are five conference champions that need to be crowned before brackets are revealed. The Big Ten title will be on the line in Michigan vs. Purdue (+6.5) at 3:30 p.m. ET, while top NBA matchups include Knicks vs. Warriors (+14.5) at 8:10 p.m. ET and Kings vs. Jazz (+3.5) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks are 43-25 on the season and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of a big matchup at home against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Golden State has slipped to ninth in the West thanks to a four-game losing streak and is 32-34 overall this season. New York is favored by 14.5 points at home, while the over/under is 216.5.

In the last of seven matchups on the NBA schedule on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings will host the Utah Jazz. They're the two worst teams in the West, with Sacramento sitting at 17-51 on the season while Utah is 20-47. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Kings as 2.5-point favorites while the over/under is 233.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Sunday college basketball betting preview

Five conferences will crown champions early on Sunday before 2026 NCAA Tournament brackets are revealed on the Selection Show. The two latest tipoffs will be the AAC Tournament final at 3:15 p.m. ET between South Florida and Wichita State and the Big Ten Tournament final between Michigan and Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The latest college basketball odds from DraftKings list South Florida as the 5.5-point favorite while the over/under is 150.5. Meanwhile, Michigan is favored by 6.5 over Purdue and the over/under is 150.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5+ wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.