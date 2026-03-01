There are must-see basketball games throughout Sunday, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. No. 13 Michigan State travels to Indiana for a Big Ten matchup at 3:45 p.m. ET, while the Sunday NBA schedule is headlined by Celtics vs. 76ers and Mavericks vs. Thunder. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Sunday college basketball betting preview

No. 13 Michigan State will try to build on its win over No. 8 Purdue when it travels to unranked Indiana on Sunday. The Spartans have recorded three straight wins and five over ranked opponents this season as they continue to climb the NCAA Tournament seeding projections. They cruised to an 81-60 win over Indiana at home on Jan. 13, as Jeremy Fears Jr. had 23 points and 10 assists. Indiana desperately needs a win after losing its last three games, but it is a 3.5-point home underdog in the Sunday college basketball odds at DraftKings. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Sunday NBA betting preview

Boston knocked down 22 of 34 3-point attempts in a 148-111 win over Brooklyn on Friday, as big man Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics are 6-2 since acquiring Vucevic, and they will be seeking another win on Sunday night against Philadelphia. The 76ers have won three straight games and holds a 2-1 lead over Boston in the season series, but the Celtics are 8.5-point home favorites on Sunday.

Defending NBA champion Oklahoma City travels to Dallas for a Western Conference showdown that also begins at 8 p.m. ET. The Thunder are coming off an overtime win against Denver on Friday, as star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 36 points in his first game back from an injury. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are 15.5-point favorites against the Mavericks, who have lost 12 of their last 14 games. Get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings



DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.