The 2026 college football season continues on Friday, another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager. The Week 2 college football schedule features five games today, including Kansas vs. Missouri in the Border Showdown and Boston College vs. Rutgers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

College football betting previews for Friday

Rutgers vs. Boston College is a Big Ten vs. ACC showdown scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Both programs are coming off season-opening losses, with Rutgers suffering a stunning 37-21 defeat to UMass and Boston College losing 34-15 against Cincinnati. The Eagles are favored by 3.5 at home, and the over/under is currently 54.5 points.

Missouri vs. Kansas is a rivalry that dates back to 1891, and it returned after a 14-year hiatus a season ago, with the Tigers earning a 42-31 victory at home. Now the Jayhawks will host, and both programs are coming off a season-opening win, with Kansas beating Long Island 51-6 and Missouri defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14. The Week 2 college football odds from DraftKings list No. 23 Missouri as the 5.5-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 50.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.