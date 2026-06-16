DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Norway-Iraq, Argentina-Algeria, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup is a star-studded event, and right now you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager on Tuesday. France's Kylian Mbappe, Norway's Erling Haaland and Argentina's Lionel Messi will all be on the pitch today, with four matches kicking off between 3 p.m. ET and midnight. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

France were World Cup champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022. They'll begin their 2026 World Cup on Tuesday against Senegal at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and France are -215 favorites, while Senegal are +600 underdogs and a draw is priced at +360. Kylian Mbappe is +100 to score a goal in the match.

Erling Haaland and Norway are also in France's pool (Group I) and will be in action on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff against Iraq. Haaland is -225 to score a goal. Norway are -450 favorites in their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Iraq are +1300 underdogs and a draw is +550.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a World Cup title in 2022 and the soon-to-be 39-year-old is back to captain his national team again in the World Cup 2026. Argentina will battle Algeria in Group J action tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Argentina are -225 favorites in the latest 2026 World Cup odds, while Algeria are +650 underdogs. A draw is +350 and Messi is +100 to score.

There's also a midnight match on the 2026 World Cup schedule tonight, with Austria taking on Jordan. Austria are the -275 favorites for this Group J matchup, while Jordan are +800 underdogs and a draw is +400. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

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