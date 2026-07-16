DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Phillies vs. Mets, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The 2026 World Cup final is set for Sunday, but baseball returns on Thursday and it's a great chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. There's a full slate of games on Friday, but Phillies vs. Mets is the only show in town on Thursday as the MLB soft launches after its all-star break and then Spain vs. Argentina is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB betting preview

Philadelphia just hosted the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and their fans will have to get right back to it with the Phillies hosting the New York Mets on Thursday night. The Phillies ended the first half of the season just two games back fo the Braves in the NL East, while the Mets are last in the division and are 16 games off Atlanta's pace.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park and it will be Aaron Nola taking the ball for the Phillies, while the Mets are turning to Christian Scott. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings lists Philadelphia as the -130 favorite on the money line while New York is +108. The over/under for total runs is 9.5.

Spain vs. Argentina 2026 World Cup final betting preview

Spain and Argentina both have rich soccer histories and came into the 2026 World Cup with stars on their jerseys earned by their predecessors. Spain earned its lone star for winning the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and Argentina has three stars on its kit after victories in 1978, 1986 and 2022. Now somebody will be adding some stitching to their shirts for World Cup 2030.

Lionel Messi's two assists in a 2-1 win over England gave him the lead in the Golden Boot standings over France's Kylian Mbappe (assists are the tiebreaker). Meanwhile, Mikel Oyarzabal fifth goal of the tournament would have been enough on its own to send Spain through. Now Spain are -150 favorites to win the cup and Argentina are +130 underdogs. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.