With several marquee matchups on the NBA schedule, Monday is the perfect chance to use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. Among the 10 games on the NBA slate tonight, three will feature teams in the NBA playoff picture, including Lakers vs. Pistons, Heat vs. Spurs, and Thunder vs. Sixers. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons (51-19) have been the best team in the Eastern Conference this season and will host one of the best in the West at 7 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Lakers roll into town. Los Angeles has ripped off nine wins in a row to improve to 46-25 and is up to third in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers are favored by 2.5 on the road, while the over/under is 226.5.

Also at 7 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat (38-33) will host the San Antonio Spurs (53-18) for another East vs. West clash. Miami is ninth in the East and fighting in a crowded portion of the standings, with fifth to 10th separated by 2.5 games. Meanwhile, the Spurs have won six in a row and are second in the West. They're favored by 5.5 on the road, with the over/under at 239.5.

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-32) will also host the Oklahoma City Thunder (56-15) in another 7 p.m. ET tipoff at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is seventh in the East entering Monday, while Oklahoma City has the best record in the NBA and is on an 11-game winning streak. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Thunder as 15.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 224.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.