With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager. Take advantage by playing any of the six games on the NBA schedule on Friday, including Pistons vs. Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET and Nuggets vs. Raptors at 9 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons are the best team in the East and will tango with the franchise that dominated the West for much of the last decade and change, the Golden State Warriors. Detroit went to the Chase Center and scored a 131-124 win on January 30 as 2.5-point road underdogs. This time around, the Pistons are favored by six at home, while the over/under is 218.5.

In another cross-conference clash on Friday, the Denver Nuggets will host the Toronto Raptors. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference, while Toronto is fifth in the East. The latest NBA odds from DraftKings list the Nuggets as 7-point favorites at home, while the over/under is 234.5. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.