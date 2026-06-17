DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for Portugal-DR Congo, England-Croatia, 2026 World Cup Wednesday

There are four more matches in the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday and you can still use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager as a new user. Today's matches include Portugal vs. DR Congo, England vs. Croatia, Ghana vs. Panama and Uzbekistan vs. Colombia. Claim your DraftKings promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect your bonus bets instantly.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

2026 World Cup betting preview

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most accomplished players in the history of soccer, but the Portugal superstar is still chasing his first World Cup at age 41. They'll open their tournament against DR Congo in Houston at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest 2026 World Cup odds from DraftKings list Ronaldo at -125 to score a goal while the three-way money line lists Portugal at -340, DR Congo at +1000 and a draw at +470.

Then Harry Kane and England will also play their first match of World Cup 2026 against Croatia at 4 p.m. ET in Arlington, Tex. It's been 60 years since England only World Cup win in 1966 and Croatia were World Cup runners-up in 2018 and finished third in 2022. However, England are -140 favorites while Croatia are priced at +390 and a draw is +280. Kane is listed at +130 to score a goal.

Ghana and Panama are the other two nations in Group L with England and Croatia. They'll go head-to-head in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Ghana are +125 favorites on the three-way money line with Panama at +240 and a draw at +230.

Wednesday's action then wraps up with Uzbekistan taking on Colombia in Group K. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and the DraftKings soccer odds price Colombia as -270 favorites while Uzbekistan are +850 and a draw is +390. Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

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